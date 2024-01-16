By Ayushi Agarwal

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Two iconic figures in the world of jazz, Herbie Hancock and Dianne Reeves, accompanied by the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz, performed a special concert and conducted a jazz session to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr here on Monday.

Serving as a poignant reminder of King's pivotal role in America, Martin Luther King Jr Day is observed annually on the third Monday of January in the United States. It honours the life and accomplishments of the famed civil rights leader. King's pivotal role in the American civil rights movement, advocating for racial equality, justice, and togetherness, is a sobering reminder of this federal holiday.

Referring to it as an 'amazing day', Jazz legend Herbie Hancock appreciated the fact that Martin Luther King Jr day is being celebrated today.

Drawing a powerful connection between India and the United States, Martin Luther's journey was deeply influenced by Mahatma Gandhi's principles of nonviolent resistance.

Expressing his excitement over celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr and the American creation (Jazz), US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti lauded the jazz legends Herbie and Reeves while attending the concert, who is also a big fan of them.

Garcetti said, "As ambassador, I can't endorse any specific businesses, but let me tell you, I love piano man. And we are so excited. In the United States of America, today is one of our most important holidays. It's Martin Luther King Jr Day, which marks a man who, inspired by Gandhi's non-violence here in India, led our country to a better place, to a promised land, to a dream that he had of a world in which we didn't judge each other by how we look, our religion, what we speak, but who we were."

"And so it's fitting today that we are celebrating another great American creation, that of jazz, which this place celebrates all the time, but with two of the greats, Dianne Reeves and Herbie Hancock. These are two of the most extraordinary artists living in any genre anywhere in the world today, and they are here tonight in Delhi for all of you. But more than that, they have brought with them incredibly talented musicians from the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz Performance Ensembles," he added.

Known for soaking up Indian culture, Garcetti too showcased his piano skills and amazed the audience with his pianist skills.

Earlier before the visit, highlighting the importance of the day, Ambassador Eric Garcetti said, "On Martin Luther King Jr Day, let's honour the enduring impact of Mahatma Gandhi's principles, which continue to inspire the pursuit of justice and equality. Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy, advocating profound respect for the inherent dignity of every individual, regardless of background, caste, religion, or social status, echoes the core values championed by Martin Luther King Jr."

Herbie Hancock, Dianne Reeves, and the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz Performance at UCLA Ensemble will also perform in Mumbai to strengthen ties between artists and people in the United States and India. Celebrated Indian artists such as Sitar Maestro Purbayan Chatterjee and tabla player Swarupa Ananth-Sawkar will also perform in Mumbai. (ANI)

