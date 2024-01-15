Singapore, January 15: A 17-year-old Indian girl was killed, and three others were injured when a bus en route to Kuala Lumpur from Singapore collided with a motorcycle on an expressway here, according to a media report. The incident took place on Saturday when the bus, which had 28 passengers on board, burst into flames after the crash at about 3:50 am along the northbound side of the North-South highway, the Channel News Asia reported. Singapore: Indian Worker Dies After Being Struck by Reversing Vehicle at Worksite in Jurong.

Alor Gajah District Police Chief Superintendent Arshad Abu said the teenage girl, who was an Indian national, suffered burns and was pronounced dead while receiving treatment. He said an investigation found that the bus had crashed into the motorcycle, which was lying on the road, and dragged it for a few metres before the vehicle caught fire. Singapore: Indian-Origin Man Jailed for Causing Fatal Accident While Driving Without Licence.

The motorcycle was on the road due to an earlier accident, when a 21-year-old motorcyclist lost control of his bike. Three passengers in the back seat of the bus were trapped and suffered burns. The injured passengers are family members, with one of them a Singaporean, said the police chief. The three passengers and the motorcyclist were taken to Alor Gajah Hospital for treatment, the report said.

