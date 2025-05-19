Kathmandu [Nepal], May 19 (ANI): A joint team of Indian and Nepali Army successfully summited Mt Kanchenjunga on Monday, the third-highest peak, expedition organisers said.

The climbers, part of the Joint Indo-Nepal Army Mountaineering Expedition, a high-altitude mission emphasising cooperation between neighbouring countries, reached the summit on Monday morning.

Seven Summit Treks, the expedition's logistics partner, confirmed that the joint team summited the 8,586-meter-tall mountain in Eastern Nepal.

The Indian team members included Sarfraz Singh (team leader), Tsering Dorjey, Tarun Singh Sindhu, Sanjay Kumar, and Satish Singh. The Nepali army contingent comprised Prashant Khadka, Janak Saud, Nabin Tarami Magar, and Amar Bahadur Karki.

They were supported by a team of eight Sherpa climbers: Gyalu Sherpa, Lakpa Temba Sherpa, Pasang Dawa Sherpa, Pasang Dukpa Sherpa, Ang Kami Sherpa, Ngima Sherpa, Pasang Phurba Sherpa, and Lakpa Thindu Sherpa.

The Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence shared pictures of the summit and called it a "milestone in military mountaineering and India-Nepal friendship."

Sharing a post on X, the IHQ of the MoD said, "Scaling New Heights of Courage and Friendship! A joint mountaineering expedition led by Colonel Sarfraz Singh, along with four soldiers of Indian Army and Captain Prashant Khanka along with three soldiers of Nepali Army, successfully summited Mount Kanchenjunga (8586m) today. A proud milestone in military mountaineering and India-Nepal friendship."

Mt Kanchenjunga, located on the Nepal-India border, is the third-highest mountain in the world and one of the most technically challenging peaks in the Himalayas. The successful ascent marks a milestone in military cooperation and mountaineering achievement between the two countries.

Mt Kanchenjunga is 128 kilometres east of Mount Everest. The west is in Nepal, and the other is in the Indian state of Sikkim. Kanchenjunga or Kangchenzonga means "The Five Treasures of the Great Snow" in Sikkim because the mountain has five prominent peaks. They are Kanchenjunga Main (8,586m), Yalongkang (8,505m), Kanchenjunga West (8,420m) and Twin Peaks (both 8,476m).

Unlike most other Himalayan peaks, this mountain runs from north to south, where the Kanchenjunga Glacier joins the Tamur River, a tributary of Koshi. Many people considered climbing Kanchenjunga as early as 1882, but did not attempt it until 1905. (ANI)

