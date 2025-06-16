Tehran, June 16: The Embassy of Iran in India on Monday shared a photo of smoke billowing from a building and said that its state radio and television building had been attacked, resulting in the deaths and injury of large number of Iranian journalists. Sharing the details in a post on X, the Embassy said that the "criminal act" violates all international regulations.

It said, "A few minutes ago, in a brutal attack, the criminal #Zionist regime targeted the building of Iran's state radio and television (IRIB), killing and injuring a large number of Iranian journalists. We expect independent media in #India to condemn this criminal act, which clearly violates all international regulations." Israel-Iran Conflict: Iranian State-Run TV IRIB Halts Live Broadcast After Israeli Air Strike, Explosion Caught on Camera.

Earlier on Monday, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian had said in a post on X, "We have never been and are not aggressors, but hand in hand, we stand strong against the brutal criminal. As our dear people persevere in this struggle, the government is also trying with all its might to prevent any disruption to people's daily lives."

Seperately on Monday, Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) had said in a post on X that it has eliminated four Iranian intelligence officers. It said, "The IDF eliminated 4 senior Iranian intelligence officials, including the Head of the IRGC's Intelligence Organization. Yesterday, IAF fighter jets guided by precise IDF intelligence struck a structure in Tehran housing top Iranian intelligence officials. Israel-Iran Conflict: Israeli Missiles Strike Iran State TV IRIB During Live Broadcast After Israel's Warning That Country’s TV and Radio Were ‘About To Disappear’.

The 4 officials are:

Mohammad Kazemi, Head of IRGC Intelligence Organization

Mohammad Hassan Mohaqiq, his deputy

Mohsen Bakri, Head of Quds Force Intelligence

Abu al-Fadl Nikouei, his deputy

These officials played a central role in Iran's strategic planning and terrorist operations against Israel, the West, and regional countries. This strike follows the elimination of Iran's Armed Forces' Intelligence Chief last Friday--delivering a major blow to Iran's terror network."

Israel Strikes Iran’s Radio and Television Building

Most recently, the US Department of State elevated its travel advisory for Israel to the highest level. It said in a media note, "Israel, West Bank, and Gaza Travel Advisory Updated to level 4: Do Not Travel". The note added, "The Department of State updated its Travel Advisory for Israel, West Bank and Gaza to Level 4 "Do Not Travel" on June 16 to reflect the Authorised Departure of Family Members and some non-emergency US government personnel."

The developments come amid the background of Israel and Iran tensions in West Asia. Israel launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, dubbed "Operation Rising Lion," in response to which Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israeli cities. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement posted on social media platform X, that Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival," adding that the mission would continue "for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."

Iranian News Agency IRNA said that the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), in response to the Israeli aggression, has launched a large-scale drone and missile operation targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres. Called "Operation True Promise 3," the strikes were conducted in direct retaliation against Israeli aggression.

