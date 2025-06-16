Tel Aviv, June 16: Iran's state-run news agency reported Monday that state-run television abruptly stopped a live broadcast after an Israeli strike.

During the broadcast, an Iranian state television reporter said the studio was filling with dust after “the sound of aggression against the homeland.” Israel-Iran Conflict: Israeli Missiles Strike Iran State TV IRIB During Live Broadcast After Israel's Warning That Country’s TV and Radio Were ‘About To Disappear’.

Israeli Missiles Strike Iran State TV IRIB

Iran's IRIB broadcasting was targeted live on air by an Israeli air strike. Akharin Akhbar, IRIB, says they were aware they were going to be targeted by Israel, but chose to remain willingly. Iran has issued evacuation orders for the N12 (Israeli Channel 12) and Now14 (Israeli… pic.twitter.com/YMlfKIbxWf — ayden (@squatsons) June 16, 2025

Suddenly, an explosion occurred, cutting the screen behind her as she hurried off camera. The broadcast quickly switched to prerecorded programmes. An hour earlier, Israel had issued a warning the evacuate the area of Iran's capital where the TV studios are located.

