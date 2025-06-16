Tensions escalated sharply on Monday, June 16, as Iran’s state television IRIB TV reported it was under attack by Israel, moments after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that the Islamic Republic’s state TV and radio were “about to disappear.” Katz’s statement came alongside an Israeli military advisory urging immediate evacuation of parts of Tehran’s northern District 3, home to the headquarters of Iran’s state broadcaster. “The Iranian propaganda and incitement megaphone is about to disappear,” Katz said, confirming that evacuations in the area had begun. Iran-Israel Conflict: Fresh Iranian Ballistic Missile Attack Triggers Sirens in Parts of Israel Including Tel Aviv; Blast Heard in Jerusalem, Haifa Refinery Targetted (Watch Videos).

Israeli Missiles Reportedly Strike Iran State TV IRIB

BREAKING: IRAN'S STATE TV SAYS IT IS BEING ATTACKED BY ISRAEL — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 16, 2025

Iran’s State TV Says It’s Being Attacked by Israel

BREAKING: Iranian State TV IRIB has been struck in Israeli airstrikes pic.twitter.com/fbDDPu3R64 — Faytuks News (@Faytuks) June 16, 2025

