World News | JSSM Chairman Shafi Burfat Alleges Systematic Discrimination Against Sindhi Youth in Pakistan

Frankfurt [Germany], May 11 (ANI): Shafi Burfat, chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz launched a scathing attack on the Sindh Public Service Commission and the Pakistani establishment in a post on X, accusing them of systematically depriving Sindhi youth of education and employment opportunities.

He alleged that Sindh was being pushed into "the darkness of modern colonialism, political slavery, plunder of resources, unemployment, cultural attacks, and deprivation of national rights" under what he called "Punjabi colonial domination and oppression."

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Burfat claimed that institutions meant to ensure merit and equal opportunity were being manipulated to favour feudal and politically influential families. "An important institution like the Sindh Public Service Commission, which should have been a platform to bring forward youth on the basis of merit, competence, and knowledge, has also been placed under the control of a feudal and slavery-oriented mentality," he wrote.

Directly accusing the system of discrimination, he said, "The feudal lords, tribal chiefs, pirs, custodians of shrines, and their associated families are being granted Brahmin-like privileges and special treatment, allowing them to pass examinations without real merit or capability." In contrast, he alleged that "the children of ordinary people who appear in these examinations with hard work, talent, and hope are being deliberately failed through conspiratorial methods."

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Calling the alleged irregularities more than just administrative failures, Burfat wrote, "These are not merely examination irregularities, but part of a deep political and social conspiracy." He further alleged that the state was deliberately promoting "the children of anti-Sindh, sold-out, and privileged feudal families" into bureaucracy and positions of power in order to "prolong and reinforce" Sindh's subjugation.

"The youth belonging to workers, peasants, labourers, teachers, low-income employees, and middle-class families, who wish to move forward through their own capability and merit, are being intentionally pushed toward despair, injustice, and deprivation," he stated. According to Burfat, the alleged discrimination amounted to "a systematic conspiracy and attack by the state against the collective future, intellectual progress, national strength, and political consciousness of Sindh."

Appealing to international organisations and rights groups, Burfat urged them to "seriously take notice of this dangerous injustice, political interference, and feudal domination within the educational, employment, and administrative institutions of Sindh." He claimed that "snatching away the future of Sindh's youth is, in reality, part of a long-term policy aimed at keeping an entire nation enslaved." (ANI)

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