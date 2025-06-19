Dedham, Jun 18 (AP) A jury found Karen Read not guilty of second-degree murder and manslaughter charges Wednesday in the 2022 death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, a case that attracted legions of true crime followers who erupted in cheers when word of the acquittal spread outside court.

The same jury also found her guilty of a lesser charge of drunken driving after deliberating for at least 22 hours since June 13.

Also Read | 'PM Narendra Modi Fantastic Man, Trade Deal Coming' Says US President Donald Trump After Phone Call With Indian Prime Minister Modi.

Cheers from the crowd outside could be heard in the courtroom as the verdict was read. With gleeful supporters, Read departed the courthouse with her attorneys and family.

It was a huge victory for Read's lawyers, who have long asserted that she was framed by police after dropping John O'Keefe off at a party at the home of a fellow officer. Prosecutors argued that the 45-year-old Read hit O'Keefe, 46, with her SUV before driving away, but the defense maintained that he was killed inside the home and later dragged outside.

Also Read | PM Narendra Expresses Gratitude to Croatia for Backing India's Fight Against Terrorism After Talks With Counterpart Andrej Plenkovic in Zagreb.

“No one has fought harder for justice for John O'Keefe than I have,” Read said.

Members of O'Keefe's family left the courtroom with bowed heads.

The verdict came nearly a year after a separate jury deadlocked over Read's involvement in the January 2022 death of John O'Keefe and resulted in a mistrial.

Read faced charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter and leaving the scene outside Boston. A second-degree murder conviction would have carried a life sentence. She will face a year of probation for the drunken driving conviction.

Read's father, Bill Read, told reporters outside the courthouse that he felt relief and gave “tremendous thanks” to God when the verdict was read.

“We need to get our life back together, and we will,” he said.

Asked why he thought the second trial's outcome was different, he said, “Another year of information circulating in the public, and people are aware of what's happened.”

Some witnesses see miscarriage of justice

Several witnesses in the case said in a statement Wednesday that their “hearts are with John and the entire O'Keefe family.” Those who signed the statement included Jennifer McCabe, who was with Read and O'Keefe the night of his death, and Brian Albert, who owned the home where the party took place.

“While we may have more to say in the future, today we mourn with John's family and lament the cruel reality that this prosecution was infected by lies and conspiracy theories spread by Karen Read, her defense team, and some in the media. The result is a devastating miscarriage of justice,” the statement said.

Jubilation among Read's supporters

Outside the court, Read supporters celebrated in an atmosphere similar to sports fans reveling in a team's championship, complete with pink confetti.

T.D. Floras of Nashua, New Hampshire, stood next to the barrier facing the courthouse holding Lucy, her chorkie, a cross between a chihuahua and a yorkie. The dog wore a sign around its neck that read “Free Karen.” Floras said she was “beyond thrilled and excited” about the outcome.

“I would do that OUI probation for her myself,” she said. “It's been a long time coming, so let's put this behind her now so she can have some peace in her life.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)