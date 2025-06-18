Zagreb, June 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Croatia for backing India's fight against terrorism as both nations began a new chapter in bilateral relationship during his historic visit to the country - the first-ever by an Indian PM - on Wednesday.

PM Modi held "productive discussions" with his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic in Zagreb as both leaders reviewed the full spectrum of India-Croatia bilateral relations and explored avenues to deepen collaboration in sectors like digital technologies, space, renewable energy, defence, maritime infrastructure, tourism and hospitality, amongst others. Zagreb: PM Narendra Modi Receives Special Gift From Counterpart Andrej Plenkovic, Vezdin’s Sanskrit Grammar Written by Croatian Missionary in 1790 (See Pic).

Asserting that India and Croatia are bound by shared values ​​such as democracy, rule of law, pluralism, and equality, PM Modi thanked Croatia for its "steadfast support" to India in fighting cross-border terrorism. Both leaders also called for further deepening India-EU strategic ties.

"We agree that terrorism is the enemy of humanity and opposed to those forces who believe in democracy. We are deeply grateful to Prime Minister Plenkovic and the Government of Croatia for their condolences on the terrorist attack in India on April 22. In such difficult times, the support of our friendly countries has been very valuable to us," said PM Modi after the delegation-level talks. PM Modi Holds Talks with Croatian Counterpart Plenkovic.

He added that both countries have agreed to enhance cooperation in many areas to boost bilateral trade and create reliable supply chains. "We will promote cooperation in pharma, agriculture, information technology, clean technology, digital technology, renewable energy, semiconductors. Cooperation will also be increased in shipbuilding and cyber security," remarked PM Modi.

In a gesture signifying the centuries-old close cultural links between the two countries, Prime Minister Modi received from his Croatian counterpart a reprint of Vezdin's Sanskrit grammar - the first printed Sanskrit grammar written in Latin in 1790 by Croatian scientist and missionary Filip Vezdin during his time spent in India. "To the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, I handed over a reprint of Vezdin's Sanskrit grammar - the first printed Sanskrit grammar, written in Latin in 1790 by the Croatian scientist and missionary Filip Vezdin (1748-1806), based on the knowledge he gained during his stay in India from Kerala Brahmins and local manuscripts. With this pioneering work, Filip Vezdin became one of the first European scientists to seriously devote himself to Indian languages ​​and culture. At the same time, this is a symbol of early cultural ties between Croatia and India," said Plenkovic.

An Indologist of Croatian nationality, Ivan Filip Vezdin came to Malabar as a missionary in 1774 and later became the Vicar-General on the Malabar Coast. He is credited with publishing the first printed Sanskrit grammar in 1790. A plaque to commemorate him was unveiled in Trivandrum in 1999. Plenkovic also handed over a book titled 'Croatia and India, Bilateral Navigator for Diplomats and Business' to PM Modi, written by Croatian diplomat Sinise Grgica.

"Grgica in a unique and comprehensive way gives a comparative view of our two countries and explores all dimensions of bilateral relations. This book reflects our achievements, as well as the potential we can still realise, and we believe that it will inspire and encourage the strengthening of our future cooperation and contribute to the further deepening of the mutual friendship between Croatia and India," said Plenkovic.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi received a rousing welcome by the vibrant Indian community in Zagreb as he began his landmark visit to Croatia - the first-ever by an Indian Prime Minister to the country - on Wednesday. Zagreb is the last stop on PM Modi's three-nation tour, which also included visits to Cyprus en route to Canada for Tuesday's G7 Summit in Kananaskis.

Prime Minister Modi had emphasised that the three-nation tour is also an opportunity to thank partner countries for their steadfast support to India in India's fight against cross-border terrorism, and to galvanise global understanding on tackling terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. In a special gesture, PM Modi was warmly received by Plenkovic at the Franjo Tudman Airport with a ceremonial welcome. Members of the Indian diaspora, waiting to catch a glimpse of PM Modi, were seen gathered in huge numbers as the PM's motorcade drove through the city.

Hundreds of people, including locals, also gave a grand welcome to PM Modi as he arrived at his hotel. Amid chants of "Modi-Modi", "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram", PM Modi witnessed vibrant and energy-filled cultural performances from people present at the venue. PM Modi joined a group of locals chanting Vedic shlokas and also interacted with a few in the gathering while getting inside the building. "The bonds of culture are strong and vibrant! Here is a part of the welcome in Zagreb. Happy to see Indian culture has so much respect in Croatia," said PM Modi.

"Croatia's Indian community has contributed to Croatia's progress and also remained in touch with their roots in India. In Zagreb, I interacted with some members of the Indian community, who accorded me an unforgettable welcome. There is immense enthusiasm among the Indian community here about this visit and its impact in making the bond between our nations stronger than ever before," he added.

PM Modi was then warmly received by Plenkovic at the iconic St. Mark’s Square and accorded a ceremonial welcome. It was followed by delegation-level bilateral talks between the two leaders. Plenkovic said that PM Modi's significant visit comes at a pivotal moment. "We welcomed the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Zagreb! This is the first visit by the Prime Minister of India - the most populous country in the world, and it comes at an important geopolitical moment. We are starting a new chapter in Croatia-India relations and creating the conditions for strengthening bilateral cooperation in a number of areas," the Croatian Prime Minister commented.

Analysts reckon that the first-ever visit by an Indian PM to Croatia will help in fostering stronger political and economic collaboration with Croatia. It will also provide a crucial opportunity to expand bilateral cooperation in various sectors including trade, innovation, defence, ports, shipping, science and tech, cultural exchange, and workforce mobility.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2025 11:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).