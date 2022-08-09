Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], August 9 (ANI): Kazakhstan will host the seventh Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions on September 14-15 and Pope Francis will also pay an official visit to the Central Asian country, country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan informs you about the opening of accreditation of representatives of foreign media wishing to cover the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions (14-15 September 2022), as well as the state visit of Pope Francis to Kazakhstan (13-15 September 2022)," the press statement read.

Established in 2019, at the initiative of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and with the support of Kazakhstan's First President Nursultan Nazarbayev, the center serves as the main coordinating body of the Congress.

"Accreditation is now open for international media wishing to cover the VII Congress of Leaders of World & Traditional Religions, as well as the state visit of Pope Francis to Kazakhstan, which will take place in September 2022 in Kazakhstan," Embassy of Kazakhstan in India said.

The topic of the upcoming Congress was determined at the XIX session of the Secretariat of the Congress - "The role of leaders of world and traditional religions in the spiritual and social development of mankind in the post-pandemic period."

The upcoming Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will bring together religious leaders from across the world to discuss the role of religious leaders in the spiritual and social development of humanity in the post-pandemic era, as per Astana Times, a Regional Non-Profit Organization Guild of Independent Journalists.

Nearly 100 delegations from 60 nations are scheduled to attend, including representatives from Islam, Christianity, Judaism, Shintoism, Buddhism, Zoroastrianism, Hinduism, and other religions.

As of Monday (local time), Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, Grand Imam of al-Azhar Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed El-Tayeb, Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem, Pope Francis, and delegations from leading religious and international organizations from the United States, Europe, and Asia plan to attend the Congress.

During the days of the conference, Pope Francis will also pay a state visit to Kazakhstan.

The deadline for international journalists to submit for accreditation is Aug.31. For all accreditation inquiries, the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan can be contacted by phone and email.

The pandemic has forced us to make many adjustments to our lifestyle, and therefore the importance of spirituality has begun to manifest itself.

During the Congress, which will be held with the participation of the Head of State, the center will organize four breakout sessions on the role of religion in strengthening spiritual and moral values, education, and religious enlightenment, as well as on the support for the social status of woman, their contribution to the well-being of society, and countering extremism, radicalism, and terrorism, especially of the religious variety.

Given the complicated geopolitical situation in the world, it should be noted that the Congress is going to be one of the main international events of the year, where Kazakhstan will demonstrate to the world its commitment to the ideas of tolerance, openness, mutual respect, and trust between the state and society. (ANI)

