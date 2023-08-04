Islamabad [Pakistan], August 4 (ANI): Pakistan's former Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi and independent lawmaker from Balochistan Aslam Bhootani among others are being considered for the position of country's caretaker Prime Minister, Pakistan-based Geo News reported citing sources.

According to sources, Pakistan's former finance minister Hafeez Sheikh and Fawad Hassan Fawad, ex-principal secretary to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif, are also among those who will be discussed in a meeting of allied parties scheduled to be held today, Geo News reported.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Sea Drones Attack Russian Port on Black Sea, Damages Naval Ship.

As the government nears its term, ruling coalition partners held a virtual meeting to hold a discussion over the caretaker setup. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and other senior leaders attended the meeting, according to Geo News report.

Balochistan National Party Chairman Akhtar Mengal, Jamhoori Wattan Party (JWP) leader Shahzain Bugti, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Bhootani and National Democratic Movement (NDM) Chairman Mohsin Dawar also attended the meeting.

Also Read | NASA-SpaceX Crew-7 Mission Launch: Four Astronauts Set to Reach ISS via Falcon Heavy Rocket on August 25, Check Names.

Various names were considered for the position of Pakistan's caretaker PM, Geo News reported citing sources. However, the coalition parties have taken the decision to continue further consultation, according to sources. They further said that the coalition parties will again hold the meeting, according to a Geo News report.

The names of Khaqan Abbasi, Hafeez Sheikh and others were considered as candidates for caretaker PM in the meeting. Leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) held back-to-back meetings. However, no decision on the matter has been made so far.

While attending a dinner reception on Thursday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told the allied partners that the National Assembly will be dissolved prematurely on August 9, three days before the tenure ends, Geo News reported.

According to the laws, if an assembly is dissolved after completing its tenure, then the polls to the legislature are held within 60 days. However, in case, the assembly is dissolved prematurely, then elections are held within 90 days.

In his remarks at the dinner on Thursday, Shehbaz Sharif said that he faced unprecedented challenges including economic difficulties, cumbersome talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), disastrous floods, hyperinflation, and political chaos after the formation of the PDM government, according to the report.

He said, "Imran Niazi and his gang created political chaos with their baseless accusations, riots and long marches." Shehbaz Sharif said, "No country could make progress without political stability," adding politics of Pakistan was poisoned with the culture of baseless allegations and abuse.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked the coalition partners and his party leadership including Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl and others for their support and for showing confidence in him in the Pakistan National Assembly, according to the report.

On August 9, Shehbaz Sharif will send formal advice to the President for the dissolution of the National Assembly. According to constitutional provisions, Pakistan President must sign the advice within 48 hours to effectuate the dissolution. If, for any reason, the President does not sign the advice, the Assembly will be automatically dissolved, The Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan's PM said that after three days of consultation with the opposition, he will submit the name of the caretaker Prime Minister to the Pakistan President, The Express Tribune reported. However, if no agreement is reached, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will nominate a candidate for the caretaker prime minister position from the proposed names, according to the report. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)