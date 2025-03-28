London, Mar 28 (AP) King Charles III was hospitalised for observation on Thursday after experiencing "temporary side effects" related to a scheduled cancer treatment, Buckingham Palace said.

His engagements for Thursday afternoon and Friday have been cancelled.

"His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow's diary programme will also be rescheduled," the palace said.

"His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result," it added. (AP)

