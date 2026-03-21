Seoul [South Korea], March 21 (ANI): South Korea is speaking to several countries including Iran to ensure that the key shipping route that passes through the Strait of Hormuz is normalised even as the West Asia Conflict is poised to enter its fourth week.

According to Yonhap, the Korean government is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East while exploring ways to protect its citizens and secure energy transport routes

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Yonhap quoted an official as saying, "We are communicating actively with relevant countries, including Iran."

On Friday, Seoul said it will join seven countries, including European nations and Japan, in their joint statement condemning Iran's attacks in the Gulf and de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz

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The statement expressed readiness to contribute to efforts ensuring safe passage through the strait, welcoming the commitment of nations engaged in preparatory planning. It also endorsed the International Energy Agency's decision to authorize a coordinated release of strategic oil reserves and other measures to stabilize energy markets, including cooperation with producing countries to increase output.

The countries strongly condemned recent Iranian attacks on unarmed commercial vessels in the Gulf, strikes on civilian infrastructure such as oil and gas facilities, and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces.

The statement urged Iran to immediately cease its threats, mining operations, drone and missile attacks, and other attempts to disrupt commercial shipping, while calling for compliance with UN Security Council Resolution 2817. The nations reaffirmed that freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, warning that Iran's actions will have global repercussions, particularly for vulnerable populations.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi earlier told the Kyodo News Agency that Tehran is ready to allow Japan-bound vessels to pass through the key oil shipping route after appropriate consultations with Tokyo.

The Strait of Hormuz accounts for more than 20 percent of the world's oil trade passes. All lanes accessible to oil tankers fall within Iranian territorial waters, making the strait a critical lifeline for countries in East Asia, including South Korea and Japan. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)