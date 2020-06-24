Pristina (Kosovo), Jun 24 (AP) Kosovo's president pulled out of a White House meeting with Serbian officials set for Saturday following his indictment on crimes against humanity and war crimes charges.

US presidential envoy Richard Grenell, who invited Kosovar and Serbian officials to meet in Washington to jump start their stalled peace talks, tweeted that Kosovo President Hashim Thaci decided to postpone his trip to Washington.

Also Read | 'We Expect to Reach a Total of 10M Cases Within Next Week,' Says WHO Director-Generali: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 24, 2020.

Grenell wrote: "I respect his decision not to attend the discussions until the legal issues of those allegations are settle.” The discussions will proceed and be led by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti, the US envoy said. Grenell said.

Thaci and nine other former separatist fighters were indicted on a range of crimes against humanity and war crimes charges by a court investigating crimes against ethnic Serbs, Albanians and Roma during and after Kosovo's 1998-99 independence war with Serbia.

Also Read | Pakistan MP Riaz Fatyana Comes Up with Solution to Combat COVID-19 And Locust Attack, Says 'Eating Tiddi Can Cure Coronavirus', Watch Video.

The Kosovo Specialist Chambers said the indictment accuses them of being “criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders” of political opponents and Kosovar Albanian, Serb and Roma victims.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)