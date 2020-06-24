Lahore, June 24: As the world is battling COVID-19 pandemic, many nations are trying to create a vaccine. However, a Pakistan Member of Parliament (MP) has come up with a solution to help the country address the problems of locusts attack and coronavirus. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Riaz Fatyana has claimed that eating locusts can cure COVID-19 and also suggested that it improves the immunity of the individual if he is not infected with the infection.

"Coronavirus can be cured by consuming locusts. If research can be done and it is proven to true that eating tiddi can create coronavirus antibodies, then the people of Pakistan will themselves solve the issue of locusts and the government will not have to do much," Fatyana said in the Parliament. Pakistan IT and Telecommunications Minister Syed Aminul Haq Tests Positive for Coronavirus.

The clip was shared by Retired Major Gaurav Arya on Twitter with the caption: "Apparently, if you eat “Tiddi” or Locust, it cures Coronavirus. If you don’t have Coronavirus, it improves immunity against Coronavirus. Serious discussion in Pakistan Parliament."

Reacting to the post a user said, "May be that's why all locust population ran away from Pakistan and came to India as they were scared to be eaten up by them." Another tweeted,"Daily dose of laughter ...Neighboring country wale bhejte hi rahte hain."

Meanwhile, according to Johns Hopkins COVID-19 tracker, Pakistan has reported 1,88,926 confirmed infection cases. Of these, 3,755 individuals have died due to the virus.

