Dubai [UAE], September 18 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Falcons Federation has selected Kuwait to host the first edition of the Emirates Falcons International Cup from December 4-7.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the visit of the UAE Falcons Federation's delegation to Kuwait, where they met with Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, Kuwait's Minister of Information, Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs. The delegation was led by Rashid bin Markhan, Secretary General of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, and the UAE Falcons Federation, along with board member Abdulaziz Al Ali, and UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, Matar Hamed Al Neyadi.

Also Read | US Embassy in New Delhi Revokes, Denies Visas for Indian Business Executives and Their Family Members Involved in Trafficking Fentanyl Precursors.

The competition will feature seven races for young falcons, including four main races, one special race, and a final Cup race featuring the top five falcons from each main race. Winners of the event will receive a total of AED500,000 in prizes.

The Emirates Falcons International Cup, an international falconry championship, was launched in August, and set to be held annually across various continents. It aims to elevate falconry and associated sports on the global sporting scene while upholding the highest standards of the sport and consolidating the UAE's position as a leading destination for falconry. It also seeks to promote and preserve falconry's rich heritage through innovative strategies. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | xAI Layoffs Coming? Elon Musk Reportedly Asks xAI Employees 'What Have You Accomplished in Past 4 Weeks', Demands 1-Page Summary.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)