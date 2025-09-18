Palo Alto, September 18: Elon Musk has once again asked the xAI staff to share what they had been doing in the past four weeks and what they would do in the upcoming weeks. Previously, the tech billionaire asked the same question of the employees of xAI to provide details on what they had accomplished for a specific period. Elon Musk asked the employees to provide a summary of their work via email.

Last week, it was reported that xAI had laid off 500 employees from the Grok team as part of restructuring. It affected the generalist AI tutors. On the other hand, Elon Musk's xAI announced to hire 10 times more specialist AI tutors in the future. Could this new announcement be a hint at an upcoming xAI layoffs round? xAI Layoffs: Elon Musk’s AI Company Lays Off 500 Employees From Grok Team as Part of Restructuring, Plans To Hire More Specialist AI Tutors.

Elon Musk Asks xAI Staff, "What You've Accomplished in Past 4 Weeks"

CNN reported that Elon Musk asked xAI employees to provide a one-page summary of what they had done in the past four weeks. He sent out an email to the staff to further provide what they "intend to accomplish in next four weeks". The report mentioned that upon asking about it, the xAI spokesperson did not comment. Elon Musk sent out the same email in August 2024 asking employees to provide a "one page summary" of their accomplishments for the past month.

At that time, Musk warned, "failure to respond will be taken as a resignation." The report highlighted that last year, when Elon Musk was working with DOGE, the emails reached all the members, including federal employees working on national security and the judiciary and asked not to respond. TCS Layoffs Continuing Beyond 12,000 Job Cuts? Report Says Over 30,000 Employees Fired So Far, Number Could Reach 1 Lakh in 2026.

CNN said that it was unclear what Elon Musk would do with the information once the xAI employees provide it; however, it said that the AI company would hold a three-hour all-hands meeting today. The report did not mention whether the company would lay off the employees. It cannot be confirmed if the action would be related to replacing the roles with new specialist AI tutors. According to a report by TOI, Elon Musk gave 48 hours to the employees to respond.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (CNN Report), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

