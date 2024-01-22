World News | Landslide Buries 47 People in China

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. At least 47 people were buried in a landslide that struck southwest China's Yunnan province on Monday.

Agency News PTI| Jan 22, 2024 09:24 AM IST
A+
A-
World News | Landslide Buries 47 People in China
Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Beijing, Jan 22 (PTI) At least 47 people were buried in a landslide that struck southwest China's Yunnan province on Monday.

The disaster happened in the Liangshui village of Zhaotong city at 5:51 am Beijing time, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read | Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Praises ‘Epochal Day’ of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, January 22, 2024.

More than 200 rescuers along with 33 firefighting vehicles and 10 loading machines were mobilised to search for the missing.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries. The cause of the landslide was not immediately known.

Also Read | Ram Temple Inauguration: ‘Overseas Friends of Ram Mandir’ Distributes Laddoos at Times Square Ahead of Pran Pratishtha (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Close
Search

World News | Landslide Buries 47 People in China

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. At least 47 people were buried in a landslide that struck southwest China's Yunnan province on Monday.

Agency News PTI| Jan 22, 2024 09:24 AM IST
A+
A-
World News | Landslide Buries 47 People in China
Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Beijing, Jan 22 (PTI) At least 47 people were buried in a landslide that struck southwest China's Yunnan province on Monday.

The disaster happened in the Liangshui village of Zhaotong city at 5:51 am Beijing time, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read | Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Praises ‘Epochal Day’ of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, January 22, 2024.

More than 200 rescuers along with 33 firefighting vehicles and 10 loading machines were mobilised to search for the missing.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries. The cause of the landslide was not immediately known.

Also Read | Ram Temple Inauguration: ‘Overseas Friends of Ram Mandir’ Distributes Laddoos at Times Square Ahead of Pran Pratishtha (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Comments
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Bayern Munich
20K+ searches
Ayodhya Ram Mandir which state
5K+ searches
Mathura
5K+ searches
Mira Road news
5K+ searches
Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot