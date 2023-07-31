Beijing, the capital of China, issued its highest flood and landslides alert on Monday as the city was pummeled by torrential rains. A letter from the authorities stated that a sizable portion of the suburbs "are at high risk of collapses, landslides, and mudslides" and also issued a red alert for floods.

Monday's torrential downpours in northern China killed at least two people there, washed away automobiles and submerged metro stations. Beijing also issued its highest flood and landslip alarms. After tearing through the Philippines on Friday, Storm Doksuri, a former super typhoon, moved northward over China and made landfall in the southern province of Fujian. According to the government-run People's Daily, emergency services pulled two bodies from canals in Beijing's Mentougou neighbourhood on Monday. Cars Washed Away in China Video: Several Vehicles Swept Away in Flash Floods Triggered by Heavy Rains in Mentougou, Terrifying Footage Surfaces.

Beijing Issues Highest Warning Alert for Flooding

BREAKING: Beijing has issued its highest warning alert for flooding — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 31, 2023

Two Dead Amid Heavy Floods

Severe flooding in Beijing after heavy rainfall; at least 2 people confirmed dead, others missing pic.twitter.com/Lr8PVuYthl — BNO News (@BNONews) July 31, 2023

