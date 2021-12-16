A Parliamentary delegation led by the Chairman of the National Assembly (Parliament) of Vietnam, Vuong Dinh Hue, called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today.

Noting that the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Vietnam in 2016 and the virtual summit between the Prime Ministers of the two countries in December 2020 has given a new direction to India-Vietnam relations, Birla expressed satisfaction that from political exchanges to the fields of defence, trade, commerce and culture bilateral relations have been further strengthened.

He added that today Vietnam is an important pillar of India's Act East policy and a key partner for the Indo-Pacific goals.

An official release said that Birla stressed that we want to further strengthen the India-Vietnam Parliamentary Diplomacy. He said that for this purpose, we are forming the India-Vietnam Friendship Group so that our representatives can give a new dimension to the relations between the Parliaments of the two countries through sustained, mutual discussion.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said that there should be higher exchange of goods and services between India and Vietnam through trade and commercial institutions so that trade relations between the two countries are further strengthened. He expressed happiness that Indian investors are present in Vietnam, who are making commendable contributions in various fields.

Birla expressed confidence that cooperation in sustainable development and green economy are new opportunities for future partnership between the two countries.

He noted that the Prime Ministers of India and Vietnam have made several important announcements to tackle climate change during the COP-26 meeting which will have good results in the long term.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupendra Yadav, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane and other MPs also graced the occasion. (ANI)

