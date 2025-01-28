By Ayushi Agarwal

Tokyo [Japan], January 28 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Edogawa Gandhi Park in Japan's Tokyo on Tuesday.

Mohan Yadav called Japan one of the top nations when it comes to technology. He also spoke on "deep" ties shared by India and Japan. He noted that the ties between India and Japan have been further strengthened after the formation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in India.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "I have come to pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. Global Investors' Summit in Madhya Pradesh will be organised on February 24-25 and PM Modi will inaugurate that. Japan is one of the top countries when it comes to technology. India's relationship with Japan has been deep from the beginning. Before independence, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Rash Behari Bose, Swami Vivekananda, Guru Rabindranath Tagore, everyone has relationship with Japan. This is a matter of pride for us."

Calling for strengthening of India-Japan ties, he noted, "This relationship should be strengthened and new ways of trade and trade should be established. We should stand together. The friendship has become more stronger after the formation of the government led by PM Narendra Modi. We can all work together on many fronts."

Yadav said, "The bust of Bapu on which I paid the floral tribute was inaugurated by EAM S Jaishankar and we would hope that Bapu's theory of violence works only with the core principles of Japan's Gautam Buddha. Since the past times, we have been able to get closer to this country. It was a pleasure to meet many of our family members here and we hope that the family will grow. This is an area with great potential right now. I extend my best wishes to all. I remember Bapu, who has been sharing the principles of non-violence with the world since his lifetime."

Mohan Yadav arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday for his four-day visit to Japan. India's Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, welcomed him at the airport. CM Yadav also held a discussion with Sibi George at a hotel in Tokyo, focusing on strengthening the India-Japan relations and lifting the trade and economic collaboration between Madhya Pradesh and Japan.

After his arrival, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav met with Toyota delegations in Tokyo. During the meeting, CM Yadav invited the delegation to the upcoming Global Investors' Summit (GIS) 2025, scheduled to take place in Bhopal on February 24-25.

CM Yadav discussed investment opportunities with Toshiyuki Nakahara, Department General Manager of Toyota Motor Corporation, and explored potential trade ties. The Chief Minister emphasised Madhya Pradesh's advantages, including vast land, a skilled youth workforce, excellent infrastructure, and a growing automobile sector.

"During an engaging interactive session discussed potential trade ties with Toshiyuki Nakahara, Department General Manager, Administration and Support Department, India and Middle East Division and Masahiro Nogi, Project General Manager, Administration and Support Department, India and Middle East Division, Toyota Motor Corporation. We explored the abundant opportunities Madhya Pradesh offers, including vast land, a skilled youth workforce, excellent infrastructure and a rapidly growing automobile sector," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

Toyota representatives recognized Madhya Pradesh as a strong automobile manufacturing hub and plan to explore trade opportunities during the GIS 2025. They also highlighted their youth training initiatives in technical jobs across India. (ANI)

