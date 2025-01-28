Chicago, January 28: A shocking incident of animal cruelty has come to light from the United States, where four teenagers have been accused in the violent death of a coyote in Chicago, Illinois. The incident came to light on January 11 when police officers were called to a scene in the city's Mount Greenwood neighbourhood after witnesses said that they saw several boys allegedly abusing a coyote.

According to reports, the coyote was shot with a bow and then stomped to death. The Illinois Conservation Police said that the animal's body was removed from the spot. The preliminary investigation led cops to four teenagers who are being cited in the incident. US Shocker: Woman Kills Foster Son by Sitting on Him After He Warned To Report Abuse in Indiana, Gets 6-Year Jail Term.

Officials said that four teenagers between the ages of 16 and 17 were cited for unlawfully hunting without supervision. They were also cited for unlawfully hunting on lands without the owner's permission, unlawfully hunting within 100 yards of a home, and unlawfully abandoning a wildlife carcass on private property without permission. US Shocker: Chipotle Customer Attacks Employee For Getting Her Order Wrong, Case Filed As Video Goes Viral.

However, the identities of the four boys were not shared by officials. Chicago police said that the investigation is being handled by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Meanwhile, the police have launched a search for the group of teenagers who allegedly killed a coyote. So far, no arrests have been made.

