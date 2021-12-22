Washington, December 22: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6 on the Richter scale was registered with an epicenter off the coast of Alaska, the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake occurred 61 kilometers east of the city of Port Alsworth at a depth of 152,6 km, the USGS said on Tuesday evening.

No immediate reports of material damage on the coast or inland have been reported so far.

