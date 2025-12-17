Star Indian opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was rushed to a private hospital in Pune late Tuesday night after suffering from acute gastroenteritis. The medical emergency occurred just hours after he featured in Mumbai’s high-scoring Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) Super League victory against Rajasthan at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Yashasvi Jaiswal's Elder Brother Tejasvi Jaiswal Scores Maiden Half-Century in T20 Cricket, Achieves Feat During Tripura vs Uttarakhand Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 2025 Match (Watch Video).

The 23-year-old reportedly began experiencing stomach cramps during the match but continued to play through the discomfort. His condition worsened significantly after the game, prompting immediate medical intervention.

Upon his arrival at the Aditya Birla Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Jaiswal underwent a series of diagnostic tests, including an ultrasound (USG) and a CT scan. Doctors confirmed a diagnosis of acute gastroenteritis, an inflammation of the stomach and intestines typically caused by viral or bacterial infections.

Hospital sources indicate that Jaiswal was administered intravenous medication and fluids to manage dehydration and pain. While he remains under observation, medical staff have noted that his condition is stable. He has been advised to prioritize complete rest and continue his medication as he recovers.

🚨 Health Update 🚨 Since last evening, Yashasvi Jaiswal has been dealing with stomach swelling and was admitted to the hospital for medical care. After today’s SMAT match, he went straight to the hospital for further observation and treatment Wishing him a speedy recovery. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/92bbX6ZBYv — Team Yashasvi Jaiswal (@Team64YBJ) December 16, 2025

Despite the physical toll, Jaiswal played a brief but notable role in Mumbai's successful chase of a formidable 217-run target. He scored 15 runs off 16 balls, sharing an opening stand with Ajinkya Rahane before his dismissal.

While Jaiswal’s innings was cut short, his teammates Sarfaraz Khan (73 off 22 balls) and Rahane (72*) powered Mumbai to a three-wicket win. However, despite the victory, Mumbai has been eliminated from the tournament, ending their SMAT campaign.

This health scare comes during a prolific period for the young left-hander. Jaiswal has been in exceptional form, recently smashing a 48-ball century against Haryana in the same tournament. Just weeks ago, he also recorded his maiden ODI century against South Africa, finishing the series with 156 runs at an average of 78.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) are monitoring his recovery. With no immediate international fixtures until mid-January, Jaiswal is expected to have sufficient time to regain full fitness.

