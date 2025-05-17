Tel Aviv [Israel], May 17 (ANI/TPS): The IDF announced tonight that it has launched the first stages of its major offensive in the Gaza Strip, dubbed "Gideon's Chariots."

According to a statement released by the IDF, the Army, "has launched extensive attacks and mobilised forces to seize strategic areas in the Gaza Strip, as part of the opening moves of Operation Gideon's Chariots and the expansion of the campaign in Gaza, to achieve all the goals of the war in Gaza, including the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas."

Also Read | India Imposes Port Curbs on Import of Certain Bangladeshi Goods, Such As Readymade Garments and Processed Food Items.

"IDF troops in the Southern Command will continue to operate to protect Israeli citizens and realise the goals of the war," the military adds. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)