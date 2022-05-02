Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], May 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 1,503 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 4,449,507, according to the health ministry.

There are six new imported cases, with 1,497 being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.

Three deaths have been reported, lifting the death toll to 35,550.

The ministry reported 5,839 new recoveries, raising the total number of cured and discharged to 4,372,790.

Of 41,167 active cases, 69 are being held in intensive care and 45 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 12,380 vaccine doses administered on Sunday and 85.1 per cent of the population have received at least one dose. Among them, 81.9 per cent are fully vaccinated and 49.1 per cent have received boosters. (ANI/Xinhua)

