Washington, Oct 24 (AP) A Delaware man who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, with his Confederate flag-toting father was sentenced on Monday to two years behind bars.

Hunter Seefried, 24, was convicted alongside his father of felony and misdemeanor charges by US District Judge Trevor McFadden in June. Hunter and Kevin Seefried opted for a bench trial, which is decided by a judge, rather than have their case be heard by a jury.

The father and son travelled to Washington from their home in Laurel, Delaware, to hear Trump's speech at the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6. They were among the first rioters to approach the building near the Senate Wing Door, according to prosecutors.

After watching other rioters use a police shield and a wooden plank to break a window, Hunter Seefried used a gloved fist to clear a large shard of glass in one of the broken windowpanes, prosecutors said. The judge found that two other rioters had destroyed the window before Seefried cleared the piece of glass.

Widely published photographs showed Kevin Seefried carrying a Confederate battle flag inside the Capitol after he and Hunter, then 22, entered the building through a broken window.

An email seeking comment was sent on Monday to an attorney for Hunter Seefried, who had asked for probation and home detention instead of prison time.

His lawyer wrote in court papers that his client only went to the Capitol that day because his father pushed him to join. He noted that his client carried no weapons and didn't hurt or threaten anyone.

“January 6th is a day that is forever etched in his mind and one he wishes he could relive so that he could set things right,” defense attorney Edson Bostic wrote.

Kevin Seefried is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

Both men were convicted of obstruction of an official proceeding, the joint session of Congress for certifying the Electoral College that day.

The judge also convicted the Seefrieds of misdemeanor charges that they engaged in disorderly conduct and illegally demonstrated inside the building. But he acquitted Hunter Seefried of other misdemeanor charges.

They are among about 900 people who have been charged with federal crimes related to the January 6 attack. More than 420 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanor offenses.

Roughly 300 Capitol riot defendants have been sentenced, with sentences ranging from probation to 10 years behind bars. (AP)

