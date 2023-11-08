Washington, Nov 7 (AP) A man with a gun was arrested near the US Capitol on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The man was in a park outside Senate office buildings and across from Washington's Union Station when he was arrested, the US Capitol Police said in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Officers said they did not believe there was an “ongoing threat". (AP)

