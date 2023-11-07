Tel Aviv, November 7: The Ministry of Health in Gaza claimed on Tuesday that 10, 328 people have been killed since the Israeli ground invasion in Gaza Strip began, of which 4,237 are children. The spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, Ashraf Al-Qudra, said this in a statement on Tuesday. The ministry said that 21 attacks were unleashed by the Israeli army in the past few hours, leading to the death of 548 people in Gaza. The statement also said that 25,956 civilians have been grievously injured in the Israeli attacks.

Al-Qudra said that 2,719 women and 631 elderly people have been killed in Israeli attacks since the ground invasion commenced in Gaza, adding that 192 health personnel have been killed while 40 ambulances have been destroyed so far. The ministry said, "As many as 2,450 persons are missing since the start of the aggression, including 1,350 children who are still under the rubble.” The ministry also charged that the Israeli army has reiterated its threat to the Al-Rantisi Specialised Hospital for Children and wants its immediate evacuation, which puts the lives of sick and wounded children at risk. Turkey Removes Coca Cola, Nestle Products From Restaurants and Cafeterias Inside Turkish Parliament Over Their Alleged Support to Israel

The statement said that dozens of dead and injured are still lying on the roads between the governorates of the northern and southern Gaza Strip, and the Israeli army is not allowing ambulances to arrive to evacuate them. The statement called upon the International Committee of the Red Cross to take urgent steps to coordinate and accompany ambulances to evacuate the martyrs and wounded from the corridors of death that the Israeli army has created to kill citizens, who are forced to move through them from the north of the Gaza Strip to its south. Israel-Hamas War: Palestinian Civilians Fleeing Northern Gaza’s Combat Zone Repor Terrifying Journey on Foot Past Israeli Tanks (Watch Video)

The Ministry of Health also called upon the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to work immediately to activate international humanitarian law and the Fourth Geneva Convention to protect the health system and support its emergency medical and fuel needs, empower it and give it the full opportunity to carry out its functions in saving the lives of thousands of sick and wounded people. The statement also called upon all concerned parties to work immediately to provide a safe humanitarian corridor for the entry of medical supplies, fuel, and medical personnel, and for the exit of thousands of wounded people.

