World News | Marco Rubio Discusses West Asia Situation with Pope Leo XIV

Vatican City, May 7 (ANI): In what is being seen as efforts to thaw the ties between the Holy See and Washington, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Pope Leo XIV and held discussions on the situation in West Asia and areas of mutual interest in the Western Hemisphere.

Sharing insights of the meeting, State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said that the two discussed the situation in the Middle East and topics of mutual interest.

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"The meeting underscored the strong relationship between the United States and the Holy See and their shared commitment to promoting peace and human dignity", Pigott said.

Rubio posted pictures from the meeting with Pope Leo XIV and said in a post on X, "Met with @Pontifex to underscore our shared commitment to promoting peace and human dignity."

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https://x.com/SecRubio/status/2052368040151458034?s=20

Citing press pool on the ground, CNN reported that Rubio was inside the Apostolic Palace for more than two hours, however it is unclear how long the meeting with the Pope lasted - the visit also was expected to include a meeting with other Vatican officials.

Earlier, ahead of his meeting with the Pope, Rubio had said that he planned to hold discussions on Cuba.

As per CNN, the Trump administration has distributed millions in humanitarian aid on the island through the Catholic Church.

The visit by Rubio to the Vatican comes on the heels of the war of words Trump unleashed against the Pope of the Catholic Church after Leo XIV had expressed his opposition to the US military operation in Iran.

Meanwhile, CNN noted that this marks the second meeting between Rubio and Pope in almost a year. Rubio and Vice President JD Vance met him after his inauguration mass last year. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)