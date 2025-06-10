Los Angeles, Jun 9 (AP) The Pentagon is expected to formally deploy about 700 Marines to Los Angeles in the coming hours to help National Guard members respond to immigration protests, three US officials said on Monday.

The Marines are coming from their base at Twentynine Palms in the Southern California desert.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military plans. The deployment was first reported by CNN. (AP)

