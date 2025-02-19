Jenkintown, Feb 19 (AP) Schools were closed and residents ordered to shelter-in-place on Tuesday after a large fire broke out at an aerospace manufacturer's facility in a town north of Philadelphia, officials said.

The fire broke out at SPS Technologies in Jenkintown around 9:30 pm on Monday. Witnesses said there was an explosion and flames could be seen inside the warehouse, the Abington Township Police Department said in a statement on social media. The building was evacuated, all employees were accounted for and no injuries were reported.

SPS Technologies describes itself as a developer, manufacturer and global supplier of a line of aerospace fasteners and precision components.

The Abington and Jenkintown school districts and all private and parochial schools were closed on Tuesday.

The shelter-in-place order initially was in effect until the incident was under control because smoke and particulates from the fire were filtering across the area, officials said. But residents and businesses in the immediate area near the plant -- roughly 700 people -- were asked to voluntarily evacuate late on Tuesday afternoon "while conditions permit" because of concerns over air quality.

Hazmat crews were monitoring air quality and advised all businesses within a 1.6-kilometre radius to remain closed until further notice.

Service on three Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority regional rail lines remained suspended late on Tuesday afternoon because of the fire. (AP)

