New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth commissioned the newly procured Passenger Variant Dornier (PVD) under the Indian LOC and received the leased the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv from India, said the High Commission of India in Port Louis on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the High Commission of India in Port Louis said, this is another milestone in the India-Mauritius relationship.

Also Read | Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa Visits LoC, Lauds Combat Readiness of Troops.

"The platforms will enhance the operational capabilities of Mauritius Police Force and help them in catering to ever-increasing maritime challenges in the IOR," the High Commission tweeted.

Recently, the Mauritius Prime Minister was on an eight-day visit to India. He also met External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar in New Delhi.

Also Read | China Concerned Over Falling Birth Rate Amid Decline in Marriage Registrations.

During the visit, the Mauritius Prime Minister offered prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The Mauritius PM also held a meeting with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar in the presence of the Mauritius Prime Minister and Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO).

PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Mauritius Prime Minister after the inauguration of the Global Ayush Summit and discussed the ongoing development partnership and cooperation in defence.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated that PM Modi and the Mauritius Prime Minister reviewed the progress of the Metro Express Project and the proposal for an AYUSH Centre of Excellence in Mauritius. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)