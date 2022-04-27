Islamabad, April 27: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited the troops on the Line of Control (LoC) and appreciated their combat readiness and high state of morale. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bajwa met the troops stationed at the Chakothi Sector, the Army said in a statement.

During the visit, Bajwa was briefed on the situation along the LoC and the operational preparedness of the formation. He also interacted with the troops deployed along the LoC. Also Read | China Asks Pakistan To Crack Down on Terror Outfits Behind Karachi Attack That Claimed Lives of 3 Chinese Nationals.

“COAS appreciated their combat readiness and high state of morale,” said the Army. Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Rawalpindi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

