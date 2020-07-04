Kabul [Afghanistan], July 4 (Sputnik/ANI): Three police officers have been killed and three others were injured in a roadside bomb blast in the eastern Afghan province of Herat, the country's TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the Kohsan district governor.

According to the official, as cited by the media outlet, the incident took place on Saturday morning in Kohsan. The mine detonated on the highway connecting the city of Herat and the town of Islam Qala.

No militant group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. (Sputnik/ANI)

