Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], June 15 (ANI): The President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh along with an Indian delegation headed by the Union Minister Kiren Rijiju paid obeisance to Holy Kapilavastu Relics of Lord Buddha at Ganden Tegchenling Monastery on Wednesday morning.

The four Kapilavastu relics from India brought to the Mongolian capital in a special flight have been put on display for 11-days at Ganden Tegchenling Monastery in a gesture to strengthen cultural and spiritual ties between the two countries.

The Indian delegation also had a bilateral meeting with the Mongolian President.

"I had fruitful meeting with President of Mongolia, HE Ukhnaa Khurelsukh. I conveyed India's gratitude for his excellent leadership in building very strong India-Mongolia relation. He expressed gratefulness to India & PM @narendramodi Ji for getting Buddha Relics to Mongolia," Kiran Rijiju said in a tweet today.

Later in the day, a postal stamp on 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpoche was launched by Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and Indian Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Released by the Mongol Post, the stamp is dedicated to 19th Rinpoche, a Buddhist lama, who also served as India's ambassador to Mongolia.

He is mainly known for his efforts in reviving Buddhism in Mongolia by linking them with the community of Tibetan exiles in India.

India calls Mongolia its "spiritual neighbour" and cultural ties between the two countries have strengthened since the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mongolia in 2015. (ANI)

