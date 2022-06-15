Mexico City, June 15: At least 10 "heavily" armed gunmen were killed in a shootout with Mexican police in the Texcaltitlan municipality of Mexico state, officials have said.

The gunfight began when agents from the local prosecutor's office attempted to carry out an arrest warrant and were met with gunfire, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the authorities.

After the shootout, seven other gunmen, four of them injured, were detained, said the State Attorney General's Office.

Security forces seized 20 long rifles, handguns, cartridges, vehicles, military uniforms and radio communication equipment, said the police.

