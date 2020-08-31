Brasilia [Brazil], Aug 31 (ANI): Brazil's COVID-19 death toll surpassed 120,800 with more than 360 deaths registered in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Brazil's total number of coronavirus cases stands at 3,862,311, with 16,158 fresh cases having been registered in the past 24 hours, CNN reported.

So far, over 3 million people have recovered from infectious disease in Brazil.

On Saturday, Brazil reported 41,350 new cases and 758 new deaths from the coronavirus infection.

The US and Brazil are the top two countries in terms of coronavirus cases tally and deaths.

The US has registered over 5.99 million coronavirus cases and more than 183,000 deaths from COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

