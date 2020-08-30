London, August 30: Around 150 migrants aboard a rescue boat funded by British street artist Banksy – Louise Michel - were rescued on Sunday. The migrants were shifted to another rescue ship. The Louise Michel transferred the migrants stranded in the Mediterranean Sea on the Sea-Watch 4 vessel.

According to reports, there are around 350 migrants on the Sea-Watch 4 vessel rescue ship. It is urgently looking for a port to disembark. The German-flagged Louise Michel made a distress call on Friday after it rescued more than 200 people. The Banksy-sponsored ship said that it had become overcrowded and unable to move.

Tweet by Louise Michel:

#LouiseMichel just transferred all remaining guests onto #SeaWatch4, who now have about 350 people on board. It's not over: We demand a Place of Safety for all survivors, now. pic.twitter.com/KjUEG6yp4A — LouiseMichel (@MVLouiseMichel) August 29, 2020

According to a report published in Aljazeera, on Saturday, 49 survivors were picked up from the Louise Michel by the Italian coastguard and taken to the island of Lampedusa. The remaining migrants were transferred to another charity vessel - Sea-Watch 4.

"We're providing an emergency response where the states are failing and now we're stranded at sea. We are being penalised for filing the gap that the EU governments have left at the world's deadliest maritime border," reported AlJazeera quoting Hannah Wallace Bowman, MSF's field communications manager on board the Sea-Watch 4. Some migrants are reportedly on board since last Saturday.

Meanwhile, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) took cognisance of the matter. Both the organisations jointly called for the "immediate disembarkation" of all survivors still at sea.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2020 11:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).