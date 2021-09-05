New York [US], September 5 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi will represent India at the UN Security Council ministerial open debate on transitions under the agenda item "United Nations peacekeeping operations" on September 8.

Lekhi made her first official visit since assuming office in July to the US on Friday (local time).

The Minister of State is also expected to meet senior UN leaders and interact with the Indian community in New York as part of the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebration commemorating the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

During her New York visit, Lekhi also reached out to the Indian American diaspora. Speaking at one such event 'Jan Aashirwad Abhar', Lekhi highlighted that Indian diaspora acts as goodwill ambassadors for the country, and their achievements in the professional, business and education fields add value to the country's goodwill. The MoS MEA also expressed gratitude towards the Indian community for standing strong and extending necessary help in times of need.

The event was organised by Prem Bhandari, Jaipur Foot USA Chairman and social activist. Bhandari made a special mention on the relaxed OCI regulations, which caused tremendous suffering for over 6 million OCI cardholders since 2019 due to the cumbersome renewal regulations and administrative issues while travelling with OCI.

Bhandari also thanked Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Foreign Secretary of India for extending the partnership to organize 12 prosthetic fitment camps on August 5, 2020. (ANI)

