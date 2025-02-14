New York [US], February 14 (ANI): A high-level bilateral discussion took place in New York after the 63rd session of the Commission for Social Development meeting between the Indian delegation headed by Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur and the Jamaican team, led by Dione Jennings, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security. The meeting sought to explore collaboration in digitization and the use of technology to enhance social protection systems, as per an official statement by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

During the discussions, key focus areas included various digital interventions being carried out by India in financial inclusion, direct benefit transfer (DBT) and old age pension amongst others and the role of technology, which can play an instrumental role in development. The focus of the discussion was Poshan Tracker--India's pioneering digital tool for monitoring and improving nutritional outcomes and ways in which similar technological innovations could support Jamaica's social security framework. Both sides emphasized the importance of leveraging digital solutions to ensure efficient, transparent, and impactful service delivery in social welfare programs, according to the official statement.

Notably, the Indian delegation also had discussions with Zambia on the use of Poshan tracker in monitoring social and nutritional outcomes across Anganwadi Centres in India

According to the statement, the meeting was then followed by the Celebration of Word Hindi Day which was held in the premises of the Permanent Mission of India (PMI) in New York, in the presence of the Ambassador of India, Parvathaneni Harish and other senior officers of the mission. The occasion underscored India's commitment to cultural and linguistic exchange on the global stage. (ANI)

