Moscow [Russia], Aug 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Thirteen more coronavirus patients have died in the Russian capital in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 4,585, the COVID-19 response centre said on Sunday.

"Thirteen coronavirus patients have died in Moscow. All of them were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the centre said.

On Saturday, the city reported 12 coronavirus-related fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

