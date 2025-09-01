New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Lok Sabha MP Bhupender Yadav held talks with COP30 President Designate Ambassador Andre Correa do Lago on matters related to the upcoming COP30 Summit.

Yadav informed Lago of the initiatives taken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi on combating climate change.

Also Read | SCO Summit 2025: As PM Narendra Modi Wraps Up China Visit, Marco Rubio Calls US-India Partnership 'Defining Relationship of 21st Century'.

In a post on X, he said, "Held an engaging discussion with COP30 President Designate Ambassador Andre Correa do Lago and his team in New Delhi today. We had extensive discussions on matters related to important agenda items of COP30 with particular focus on Global Goal on Adaptation, status of NDCs and the Presidency plans this year. Reiterated how India under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji through its whole-of-government approach has been combating the climate change crisis through its domestic and international climate action programmes."

https://x.com/byadavbjp/status/1962439283371065792

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Emplanes for New Delhi After Concluding China Visit for 'Productive' SCO Summit 2025, Thanks President Xi Jinping (Watch Video).

The 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP30, is to be held in Belem, Brazil, from November 10 to 21. Speaking about the upcominng summit, Andre Aranha Correa Do Lago, President of COP 30 said on Monday that multilateralism is extremely important for India and Brazil.

Lago, while talking to ANI, said that for developing countries like India and Brazil, multilateralism is the answer.

"I think that for most developing countries and even more for economies like Brazil and India, multilateralism is extremely important. So we need to make sure that COP 30 brings back this trust in multilateralism that we cannot believe that unilateral measures is the answer. We need to prepare the world with multilateral solutions and I think this is the very first thing we want to achieve," he said.

Lago said that the world must start looking at itself from the point of view of countries like India and Brazil.

"I think we had a very interesting sequence regarding G20, that Brazil followed India. And I think that the world has to start to look at itself from the point of view of countries like India and Brazil. And I think this is working very well, and we have to strengthen that. So it will be very good that India holds COP33," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)