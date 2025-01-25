London [UK], January 25 (ANI): Altaf Hussain, the founder and leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), strongly condemned the recently passed Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Act Amendment Bill 2025, calling it a "blatant example of dictatorship."

He described the legislation, passed by the Pakistan Muslim League (N)'s government, as a "draconian law" that violates fundamental human rights and suppresses freedom of expression.

In a statement issued from London, Hussain criticised the bill, saying, "The PECA Act Amendment Bill-2025 is a grave violation of citizens' rights. This oppressive legislation not only targets Pakistani journalists and citizens by snatching their right to freedom of expression but also aims to stifle constructive criticism against the government's illegitimate actions."

He further added that the government's approach resembles martial law, as it seeks to suppress freedom of speech and press liberty through force.

Referring to his own experience, Hussain stated that an "undemocratic and unconstitutional ban" had been imposed on the publication and broadcasting of his writings, speeches, and images since September 2015.

"Despite approaching the courts, no justice has been provided," he said.

He further emphasised that this has allowed him to fully understand the government's malicious intentions toward press freedom.

The MQM supremo accused the Pakistan Muslim League (N) government of adopting "authoritarian practices," including placing undue restrictions on print and electronic media.

"Journalists who speak the truth are already being targeted by the government's oppressive measures. Now, the PECA Act Amendment Bill aims to extend these restrictions to social media, silencing voices that challenge the government's unlawful actions," he said.

He questioned whether the country was under martial law and criticised the government for trying to crush the voice of truth through oppressive laws.

Hussain also highlighted the government's failure to consult journalistic organizations on such a critical issue, which has led to widespread outrage among journalists and their representative bodies.

Terming the bill as an "attack on democracy," Hussain stated, "This authoritarian law is outright hostility toward democratic principles."

"I stand with the journalist community in their struggle for press freedom and freedom of expression and will continue to play my part in this fight."

He concluded by reiterating his commitment to supporting journalists and resisting any attempts to suppress media freedom. (ANI)

