Nacala [Mozambique], April 20 (ANI): The Indian Navy's Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR carried out a range of professional and cultural activities during its recent visit to Mozambique, the Navy said on Sunday.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy shared details of the key activities carried out in Nacala. These included joint training sessions with the Mozambique Armed Forces on Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS), firefighting, damage control, and diving operations.

The Navy also said that medical camps were set up for local residents, along with a community outreach program at a local orphanage in Nacala.

The post on X said, "#IOS_SAGAR in Mozambique, engaged in a wide spectrum of professional & cultural engagements. Key activities included joint training with #Mozambique Armed Forces on VBSS, firefighting, damage control & diving operations. Medical camp for local populace, community outreach at the local orphanage in Nacala, maritime awareness quiz for local schools and visit onboard the ship for the local population including Indian diaspora. The visit underscores #IndianNavy's commitment to strengthening regional partnerships for #maritimesecurity, fostering deeper cultural bonds and social responsibility to the community."

https://x.com/indiannavy/status/1913807676825272628

In another post, the Indian Navy said that IOS SAGAR had departed from Nacala after a three-day visit.

The Navy also said that apart from the Indian crew, the ship is carrying 44 Navy personnel from nine friendly countries. "Defence Advisor Col. Puneet Attri spent an afternoon with officers from 9 friendly countries," the post said.

https://x.com/IndiainMoz/status/1913668686172275036

IOS SAGAR is a part of the Indian government's regional initiative SAGAR, short for Security and Growth for All in the Region. The mission aims to boost maritime cooperation between India and various African nations.(ANI)

