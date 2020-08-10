Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 10 (ANI): Nearly 50 people have been killed across Pakistan after three days of heavy rains and flash floods.

As per Al Jazeera, quoting Pakistan's national disaster management authority, 19 people have died in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province while 12 people have died in the Sindh province and 10 people have died in the northern Gilgit Baltistan region in the last three days.

Also Read | France's Presidency Confirms Killing of Six French Nationals by Gunmen in Niger: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 9, 2020.

Rains have damaged around100 homes and caused a breach in a flooded main canal, inundating villages in the Sindh province. Troops with boats rushed to the areas in the province on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall began last week and continued on Sunday flooding the streets of Lahore. Life has also been disrupted in Karachi, the capital of the Sindh province, where most streets are flooded. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in the next week as well, informed the Meteorological Department. (ANI)

Also Read | BBC Issues Apology After Flak For Using Racial Slur in Report on Attack Against Black NHS Worker in Bristol.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)