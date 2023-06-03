Indore, June 3: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Saturday departed for New Delhi after visiting Madhya Pradesh's Indore. He will be leaving for Kathmandu at 4:20 pm. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan bid him farewell at the airport.

In the visuals captured by ANI, the two leaders were seen talking at the airport before Dahal departed from Indore. Shivraj Singh Chouhan presented a shawl, and bouquet of flowers to the Nepal PM. Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ Calls on President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi (Watch Video).

In a tweet, Nepal PM Prachanda spoke about his visit to the waste management centre in Indore, the special economic zone and the Mahakaleshwar Temple. Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ Arrives in Delhi, Receives Warm Welcome by MoS Meenakashi Lekhi (Watch Video).

Nepal Prime Minister's Office in a tweet stated, "We had the opportunity to visit the waste management centre in Indore, the special economic zone and the famous city of Ujjain, the Mahakaleshwar Temple, which has been identified as the cleanest city in India. I express my gratitude to the Governor and Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for their warm welcome and cordial hospitality."

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Friday, along with his cabinet visited Indore's municipal corporations' solid waste management plant and also saw Asia's largest bio-CNG plant.

Prachanda, who arrived in India on Wednesday, was briefed about the collection of garbage from homes for this entire plant. Nepal PM stayed for 1 hour and also invited the Indore Municipal Corporation team to visit his country in this regard. He also offered his prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.

Nepal PM on Friday arrived in Madhya Pradesh on a two-day visit to the state. Dahal was received at the Indore Airport by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Dahal, who assumed office in December last year is on an official visit to India from May 31-June 3. This is his fourth visit to India.

On Thursday, he participated in the India-Nepal Business Summit that concluded successfully, marking a significant milestone in strengthening economic cooperation and deepening bilateral relations between the two neighbouring nations, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) through an official release on Thursday.

Nepal's Prime Minister also called on President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday. During his bilateral engagement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and various MoUs were signed between India and Nepal.

