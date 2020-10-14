Kathmandu, Oct 14 (PTI) Nepal's COVID-19 tally climbed to 117,996 with 2,638 new infections reported on Wednesday.

The number of active cases stands at 36,367 as 80,954 people have recovered, Jageshwar Gautam, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, said.

With 12 more coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, the country's toll has climbed to 675.

