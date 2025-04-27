Kathmandu [Nepal], April 27 (ANI): Nepal's agitating teachers who have been demanding for School Education Act since 26 days clashed with police on Sunday which left nearly five dozen teachers injured.

The clash ensued after agitating teachers pulled down the police barricade and tried to enter the restricted zone.

The police in response had used water cannon and then baton charged the protesting teachers leaving nearly a dozen severely injured who are now undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Kathmandu.

"Around 60 teachers are injured. They are receiving treatment at Civil Hospital, Everest Hospital, and the National Trauma Centre," President of the Nepal Teachers' Federation, Laxmi Kishor Subedi told ANI in telephonic conversation.

Both the teaching and non-teaching staffs from the government schools all across the nation has been protesting in capital in the last 26 days demanding revision in Education bill.

The agitating teachers on daily basis march from Maitighar via Bijulibazar to the New Baneshwor, who are stopped about 500 meters ahead of the Federal Parliament. On Sunday, some of the teachers were also seen hurling stones on the police which further escalated the situation.

"We have been continuing our demonstration and it is peaceful but the government is trying to infiltrate our protest and make it violent. Still under the leadership of Nepal Teachers Association we will continue our protest exercising heightened cautions till the time when our demands are met," Lakhendra Prasad Yadav, one of the demonstrating teacher told ANI after the clash.

The Teachers' Federation Nepal, an umbrella body representing school teachers, has been staging demonstrations for the past 26 days, demanding immediate promulgation of the School Education Act that incorporates their demands.

The agitating teachers are adamant about continuing their demonstrations until the Bill is passed and their concerns are addressed. Ensuring pay and perks at par with those of civil servants is their major demand.

The list also includes payment of grades, allowances to relief quota teachers, separate dedicated hospital or health checkups at a discounted price at the Civil Service Hospital.

Permanent status for the temporary teachers through internal competitions is another demand. Allowing them to work under the federal government is another demand, though they are downplaying it following criticism that it is against the spirit of the constitution.

Talks between the government and school teachers, held nearly a month after the agitation began, ended inconclusively on Saturday after the protesters stuck to the immediate promulgation of the School Education Act as their bottom line. (ANI)

