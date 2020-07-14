Kathmandu, Jul 14 (PTI) Nepal's coronavirus tally crossed the 17,000-mark on Tuesday with the detection of 116 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The virus has so far claimed 38 lives in the country.

Also Read | Jyotiraditya Scindia Targets Congress Over Sachin Pilot's Sacking, Says 'No Place For Ability in The Party': Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 14, 2020.

"With the detection of the 116 new cases, the total COVID-19 tally now stands at 17,061," health ministry spokesperson Jageshwo Gautam told reporters here.

While 6,695 patients are currently undergoing treatment in various health facilities across the country, 10,328 have recovered, he said.

Also Read | University of St Andrews in Scotland, World's Third-Oldest English Speaking University, Embroiled in Controversy After Students Allege Sexual Assault on Campus.

The health authorities have conducted 2,93,739 coronavirus tests, including 4,361 in the last 24 hours, Gautam said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)